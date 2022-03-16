MLB trade rumors and news: Braves sign Matt Olson to eight-year, $168 million extension

The Braves have locked up their new first baseman for the long term, agreeing to an eight-year, $168 million extension with Matt Olson on Tuesday. Olson’s new contract will keep him in Atlanta through 2029 (buying out his final year of arbitration eligibility in 2023) and contains a $20 million club option for 2030. The deal came one day after the Braves acquired Olson from the Athletics in exchange for center fielder Cristian Pache, catcher Shea Langeliers, and pitching prospects Ryan Cusick and Joey Estes, bringing a stunning end (presumably) to Freddie Freeman’s tenure in Atlanta.