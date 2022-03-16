 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Braves sign Eddie Rosario to two year, $18 million deal

The Braves are not messing around as they look to repeat.

By Eric Cole
/ new
MLB: World Series-Atlanta Braves Championship Parade Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Braves set the sports world on fire a couple of days ago when they made a blockbuster trade that sent four prospects to Oakland in exchange for one of the best first basemen in the league in Matt Olson. Yesterday, they not only extended Olson, but they signed Collin McHugh to bolster their bullpen (and he can probably make a spot start here and there).

Today, they addressed their outfield vacancy by bringing back a familiar face.

Many will remember Rosario best for his postseason heroics last year. He basically beat the Los Angeles Dodgers by himself in the NLCS where he had multiple game-deciding hits including a three-run homer that proved to be the difference in the Braves’ Game Six win that sent them to the World Series.

In the regular season after he was acquired by the Braves at the trade deadline, Rosario posted a .271/.330/.573 line with seven homers in 33 games before he went wild in the playoffs.

More From MLB Daily Dish

Loading comments...