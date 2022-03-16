Braves sign Eddie Rosario to two year, $18 million deal

The Atlanta Braves set the sports world on fire a couple of days ago when they made a blockbuster trade that sent four prospects to Oakland in exchange for one of the best first basemen in the league in Matt Olson. Yesterday, they not only extended Olson, but they signed Collin McHugh to bolster their bullpen (and he can probably make a spot start here and there).

Today, they addressed their outfield vacancy by bringing back a familiar face.

Rosario gets a two-year, $18 million contract that includes a club option for 2024 https://t.co/0xm75CDXyu — Kris Willis (@Kris_Willis) March 16, 2022

Many will remember Rosario best for his postseason heroics last year. He basically beat the Los Angeles Dodgers by himself in the NLCS where he had multiple game-deciding hits including a three-run homer that proved to be the difference in the Braves’ Game Six win that sent them to the World Series.

In the regular season after he was acquired by the Braves at the trade deadline, Rosario posted a .271/.330/.573 line with seven homers in 33 games before he went wild in the playoffs.