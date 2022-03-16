Rockies sign Kris Bryant to seven year, $182 million deal

The Colorado Rockies are a riddle wrapped in a puzzle and coated in a paradox. They are an organization that does not seem to know what they want to be in any given year. When then probably should commit and invest in winning to contend, they sell off important pieces and throw in the towel. When they are dead in the water, they have delusions of competing. No one has any idea what the Rockies are thinking or doing almost ever.

Case in point: the Rockies signed Nolan Arenado to a very lucrative extension before the 2019 season in the hopes of building a team around him. Two years later, they sent Arenado (who was still very, very good) along with $51 million to the Cardinals in a trade that was widely ridiculed. They had a franchise third baseman and literally paid a team to take him...and then they did this.

Third baseman Kris Bryant and the Colorado Rockies are in agreement on a seven-year, $182 million contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 16, 2022

To be clear, there is nothing wrong with signing Kris Bryant in a vacuum. He is a very good hitter coming off a 3.6 fWAR season where he hit 25 home runs. He is going to hit some absolute tanks at Coors Field. All of these things are good.

However, for a Rockies team that literally just gave away a better player that they had under control for many years and had all the signs of moving towards a rebuild to sign Bryant is...interesting to say the least especially with Bryant being less foreboding a presence in recent years.