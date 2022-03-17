Giants sign Matthew Boyd, per report

The Giants are signing lefty Matthew Boyd to a major league deal worth $5.2 million plus $2.3 million in incentives, according to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman. Heyman did not clarify the term, but considering the financial figures for a pitcher with Boyd’s resume, it seems safe to assume that it’s a one-year deal:

Boyd is the fifth full-fledged starting pitcher the Giants have signed or re-signed this offseason, following returnees Anthony DeSclafani and Alex Wood and new faces Alex Cobb and Carlos Rodón. They also signed two more pitchers who have experience both starting and pitching out of the bullpen: Jakob Junis, who received a one-year deal, and Carlos Martínez, who signed a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training.

Boyd, 31, is somewhat of a savvy depth signing, as he’s recovering from flexor tendon surgery last September and will likely be placed on the 60-day injured list immediately, meaning that the Giants won’t have to bump another player off their 40-man roster or deal with the awkwardness of beginning the season with a career-long starter in their bullpen.

He gives them a quality backup plan later this season, and they’ll likely need him considering the lengthy injury histories of all the starters they’ve signed or retained this offseason.

Boyd was in the midst of a career season last year, but due to the flexor tendon issue he pitched just twice after June 14. He finished with a 3.89 ERA, a 1.27 WHIP, 67 strikeouts, and 23 walks over 15 starts (78.2 innings). Boyd has a 4.96 career ERA over seven seasons, partly a product of the fact that he’s pitched his home games in a hitter-friendly park. As he moves to a pitcher-friendly ballpark and gets feedback from arguably the most respected group of pitching coaches in the game, Boyd will have a chance to take his game to the next level once he recovers from his injury.