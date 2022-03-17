MLB Trade Rumors and News: Freddie Freeman ends up with the Dodgers, Kris Bryant is a Rockie

One of the bigger storylines that was not lockout related this offseason was whether or not the Braves and Freddie Freeman were going to reunite. However, when the Braves traded for Matt Olson, Freddie’s tenure with the Braves came to an end and then it just came down as to where he was going to play in 2022. As it turns out, the long standing rumors of the Dodgers interest proved to be accurate as Freeman signed a six year deal with LA late last night.