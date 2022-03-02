 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

MLB trade rumors and news: The 2022 season is officially delayed

Rob Manfred cancelled the first two series of the 2022 season on Tuesday, and no resolution is in sight.

By Patrick Karraker
/ new
Syndication: Palm Beach Daily News GREG LOVETT/THE PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK

The MLB Daily Dish is a daily feature we’re running here at MLBDD that rounds up roster-impacting news, rumors, and analysis. Have feedback or have something that should be shared? Hit us up at @mlbdailydish on Twitter or @MLBDailyDish on Instagram.

More From MLB Daily Dish

Loading comments...