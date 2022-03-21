MLB Trade Rumors and News: Jansen to the Braves, Yankees trade Voit

While the initial rush of deals and trades post-lockout has putted out, we’re still seeing the movement of some very big names as we come closer to Opening Day. Some of those being names and teams we can’t say we were fully expecting—Kenley Jansen?! To the Braves?! Just in case some of those news nuggets slipped through your notification cracks, we’ve done the legwork for you, as there’s a drive into deep left field by Castellanos and that’ll be a home run. And so that’ll make it a 4-0 ballgame.