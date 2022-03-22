Happy MLB Arbitration Day! Here is a tracker for all the arbitration info you will need

Today is an important day for baseball as it is the deadline for teams and players to exchange arbitration figures. I think I speak for baseball fans everywhere when I say that it is nice to be talking about actual baseball news instead of reporting on how many times league and/or MLBPA officials walk across a parking lot during talks.

As of this morning, there were nearly 200 arbitration-eligible players that had to either reach agreements with their teams on a contract for the 2022 season and avoid arbitration this year or exchange filing figures with their teams and prepare for an arbitration hearing (which will take place during the season because of the lockout). While this article won’t be a deep dive into each arbitration case, below you will find a rolling tally of the settlements (which will represent the vast majority of cases) and filing figures for each team as they become available leading up to the 1 PM deadline today

Arizona Diamondbacks

Atlanta Braves

Source: A.J. Minter, Braves settle at $2.2 million, avoiding arbitration. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) March 22, 2022

Austin Riley and the Braves did not come to an agreement before the arbitration deadline, per sources. With the Braves being a team that has a hard deadline in arb negotiations, the two sides appear headed for an arbitration hearing. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) March 22, 2022

Baltimore Orioles

Source: Robinson Chirinos, Orioles settle at $1.175 million, avoiding arbitration. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) March 22, 2022

Boston Red Sox

Source: Red Sox and RHP Nick Pivetta avoid arbitration, settle at $2.65 million. — Kiley McDaniel (@kileymcd) March 22, 2022

Source: Red Sox and RHP Josh Taylor avoid arbitration, settle at $1.025 million in his first trip through arb. — Kiley McDaniel (@kileymcd) March 22, 2022

Verdugo, Red Sox agree at $3.55M, avoiding arbitration — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 22, 2022

Chicago Cubs

Chicago White Sox

Source: Adam Engel, White Sox settle at $2 million, avoiding arbitration. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) March 22, 2022

Cincinnati Reds

Cleveland Guardians

Source: Cal Quantrill, Guardians settle at $2.51 million, avoiding arbitration. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) March 22, 2022

Source: Amed Rosario, Guardians settle at $4.95 million, avoiding arbitration. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) March 22, 2022

Source: Bradley Zimmer, Guardians settle at $1.3 million, avoiding arbitration. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) March 22, 2022

Source: Austin Hedges, Guardians settle at $4 million, avoiding arbitration. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) March 22, 2022

Colorado Rockies

Source: Carlos Estevez, Rockies settle at $3.025 million, avoiding arbitration. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) March 22, 2022

Source: Rockies and 2B Garrett Hampson avoid arbitration, settle at $1,862,500. — Kiley McDaniel (@kileymcd) March 22, 2022

Detroit Tigers

Source: Dustin Garneau, Tigers settle at $1.175 million, avoiding arbitration. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) March 22, 2022

Source: Jeimer Candelario, Tigers settle at $5.8 million, avoiding arbitration. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) March 22, 2022

Source: Tigers and RHP Michael Fulmer avoid arbitration, settle at $4.95 million in his last trip through arb. — Kiley McDaniel (@kileymcd) March 22, 2022

Houston Astros

Kansas City Royals

Source: Ryan O'Hearn, Royals settle at $1.3 million, avoiding arbitration. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) March 22, 2022

Source: Royals and RHP Brad Keller avoid arbitration, settle at $4.825 million in second trip through arb. — Kiley McDaniel (@kileymcd) March 22, 2022

Los Angeles Angels

Los Angeles Dodgers

Miami Marlins

Source: Marlins and RHP Elieser Hernandez avoid arbitration, settle at $1.325 million. — Kiley McDaniel (@kileymcd) March 22, 2022

Source: Marlins and RHP Dylan Floro avoid arbitration, settle at $3 million in his second trip though arb. — Kiley McDaniel (@kileymcd) March 22, 2022

Milwaukee Brewers

Source: Omar Narvaez, Brewers settle at $5 million, avoiding arbitration. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) March 22, 2022

Source: Brent Suter, Brewers settle at $2.7 million, avoiding arbitration. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) March 22, 2022

Source: Brewers and IF Luis Urias avoid arbitration, settle at $2.55 million in his first trip through arb. — Kiley McDaniel (@kileymcd) March 22, 2022

Minnesota Twins

New York Mets

Source: Luis Guillorme, Mets settle at $875K, avoiding arbitration. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) March 22, 2022

New York Yankees

Oakland Athletics

Source: Athletics and RHP Lou Trivino avoid arbitration, settle at $3 million in his second trip through arb. — Kiley McDaniel (@kileymcd) March 22, 2022

Philadelphia Phillies

Pittsburgh Pirates

San Diego Padres

Source: Padres and C Victor Caratini avoid arbitration, settle at $2 million. — Kiley McDaniel (@kileymcd) March 22, 2022

Source: Padres and 1B Luke Voit avoid arbitration, settle at $5.45 million — Kiley McDaniel (@kileymcd) March 22, 2022

Source: Joe Musgrove, Padres settle at $8.625 million, avoiding arbitration — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) March 22, 2022

San Francisco Giants

First baseman/outfielder Darin Ruf and the San Francisco Giants are in agreement on a two-year, $6.25 million contract extension that includes a third-year club option, sources tell ESPN. The deal buys out his final two years of arbitration and potentially one free agent season. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 22, 2022

Mike Yastrzemski, Giants agree at $3.7M, avoiding arbitration — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 22, 2022

Seattle Mariners

Source: Mariners and RHP Paul Sewald avoid arbitration, settle at $1.735 million in his first trip through arb. — Kiley McDaniel (@kileymcd) March 22, 2022

St. Louis Cardinals

Source: Jack Flaherty, Cardinals settle at $5 million, avoiding arbitration. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) March 22, 2022

Source: Cardinals, Jordan Hicks settle at $937,500 for 2022, avoid arbitration. #STLCards — Katie Woo (@katiejwoo) March 22, 2022

Tampa Bay Rays

Source: Tyler Glasnow, Rays settle at $5.1 million, avoiding arbitration. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) March 22, 2022

Source: Matt Wisler, Rays settle at $2.16 million, avoiding arbitration. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) March 22, 2022

Source: Yonny Chirinos, Rays settle at $1.175 million, avoiding arbitration. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) March 22, 2022

Source: Austin Meadows, Rays settle at $4 million, avoiding arbitration. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) March 22, 2022

Source: Rays and 3B Yandy Diaz avoid arbitration, settle at $2.8 million. The Yandy Man. — Kiley McDaniel (@kileymcd) March 22, 2022

Source: Rays and LHP Ryan Yarbrough avoid arbitration, settle at $3.85 million. — Kiley McDaniel (@kileymcd) March 22, 2022

Source: Rays and RHP Nick Anderson avoid arbitration, settle at $845,000 in his first trip through arb. — Kiley McDaniel (@kileymcd) March 22, 2022

Source: Rays and RHP Andrew Kittredge avoid arbitration, settle at $1.85 million in his first trip through arb. — Kiley McDaniel (@kileymcd) March 22, 2022

Texas Rangers

Source: Rangers and Willie Calhoun avoid arbitration, agree to $1.3 million. — Kiley McDaniel (@kileymcd) March 22, 2022

Source: Brett Martin, Rangers settle at $1.025 million, avoiding arbitration. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) March 22, 2022

Source: Rangers and newly-acquired C Mitch Garver avoid arbitration, settle at $3.335 million in his second trip through arb. — Kiley McDaniel (@kileymcd) March 22, 2022

Toronto Blue Jays

Source: Blue Jays and 2B Cavan Biggio avoid arbitration, settle at $2,122,500 in his first trip through arb. — Kiley McDaniel (@kileymcd) March 22, 2022

Washington Nationals