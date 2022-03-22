 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Happy MLB Arbitration Day! Here is a tracker for all the arbitration info you will need

Today we will see a ton of info on arbitration cases. We are compiling all of the info that comes out so its easy to find.

By Eric Cole
MLB: MAR 20 Spring Training - Nationals at Astros Photo by Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Today is an important day for baseball as it is the deadline for teams and players to exchange arbitration figures. I think I speak for baseball fans everywhere when I say that it is nice to be talking about actual baseball news instead of reporting on how many times league and/or MLBPA officials walk across a parking lot during talks.

As of this morning, there were nearly 200 arbitration-eligible players that had to either reach agreements with their teams on a contract for the 2022 season and avoid arbitration this year or exchange filing figures with their teams and prepare for an arbitration hearing (which will take place during the season because of the lockout). While this article won’t be a deep dive into each arbitration case, below you will find a rolling tally of the settlements (which will represent the vast majority of cases) and filing figures for each team as they become available leading up to the 1 PM deadline today

Arizona Diamondbacks

Atlanta Braves

Baltimore Orioles

Boston Red Sox

Chicago Cubs

Chicago White Sox

Cincinnati Reds

Cleveland Guardians

Colorado Rockies

Detroit Tigers

Houston Astros

Kansas City Royals

Los Angeles Angels

Los Angeles Dodgers

Miami Marlins

Milwaukee Brewers

Minnesota Twins

New York Mets

New York Yankees

Oakland Athletics

Philadelphia Phillies

Pittsburgh Pirates

San Diego Padres

San Francisco Giants

Seattle Mariners

St. Louis Cardinals

Tampa Bay Rays

Texas Rangers

Toronto Blue Jays

Washington Nationals

