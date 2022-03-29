MLB Daily Dish will be shutting down effective immediately

Baseball fans everywhere have had to weather a lot over the last few years. Between the COVID shutdown and its lingering effects combined with a lengthy lockout, we have had to ask questions like “when will baseball be back?” and “will things ever be the same again?” instead of arguing about the ins and outs of the game that have colored our water cooler conversations for decades. For a site like MLB Daily Dish with a small, but plucky staff that thrives when there are tons of transactions and rumors to talk about, that has been particularly challenging and unfortunately our time has run out.

Effective immediately, MLB Daily Dish will no longer be posting new content. I am, of course, heartbroken that this is happening, but I also harbor no ill will whatsoever. SB Nation has been incredibly supportive and understanding through what was an unprecedented situation for the game of baseball for the last few years.

I do want to take a moment to thank my writers. Patrick Karraker, Cristiana Caruso, and Andersen Pickard (along with the lengthy list of contributors who helped build MLB Daily Dish over the years), thank you for all of your hard work and dedication. Any site would be lucky to have you on their staff and I was incredibly fortunate to get to have your talents on mine. I adore each and every one of you and know that you are going to kill it wherever you end up.

Lastly, I want to thank all of our readers. Thank you all for following along with us and entrusting us to get the baseball news of the day to you. There are a ton of team-centric sites across the SBN Network that will do a great job to keep you up to date with the goings on with your favorite team going forward. This is goodbye for now, so thank you all again for everything and we will see where this journey takes all of us now that this chapter has come to an end.