MLB trade rumors and news: Potential for a deal Wednesday with MLBPA set to make proposal

Major League Baseball and the MLBPA negotiated for more than 16 hours Tuesday and into Wednesday morning, with talks continuing until after 2:00 a.m. EST. The two sides agreed to take a break as the discussions spilled over into the early morning, but union representatives are set to submit a written proposal to the league later Wednesday morning after conferring with their executive board. This could potentially be the breakthrough we’ve been waiting for after the league reportedly made significant increases to its competitive-balance tax threshold and pre-arbitration bonus pool offers on Tuesday. If the two sides can’t work things out on Wednesday, though, more games are set to be cancelled, and the league (at least for now) says it will no longer entertain the possibility of playing a 162-game season in 2022.